Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $3,531.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

