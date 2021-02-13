Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.67 million and $6,493.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

