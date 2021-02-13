NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 335,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.