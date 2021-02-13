NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 335,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About NuLegacy Gold
