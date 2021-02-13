NULS Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $69.22 million and approximately $69.64 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded up 81.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00097279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00086938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087598 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,282.90 or 0.98643671 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00193417 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

