Numeraire 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65.89 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $51.05 or 0.00108263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $233.21 million and $65.89 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,568,175 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

