Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $332.56

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.56 and traded as high as $353.00. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $343.50, with a volume of 33,161 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £370.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 312.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £155,570 ($203,253.20).

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

