NuShares (NSR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $197.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,934,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,833,418 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.