NuShares Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $197.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015714 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,934,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,833,418 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

