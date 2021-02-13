Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $14.96. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 935,383 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.