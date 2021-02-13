Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Up 122.0% in January

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

JDD stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $11.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.