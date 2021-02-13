Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

NYSE NMY remained flat at $$14.32 on Friday. 30,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,293. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

