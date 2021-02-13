Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Short Interest Down 45.1% in January

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NHA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000.

About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.