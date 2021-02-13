Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 14th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 210,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,578. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 587,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 547,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

