NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $598.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,368,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,312. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

