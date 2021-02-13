NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $598.45. 9,368,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,312. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $611.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

