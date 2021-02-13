NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Lifted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $79,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $30,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NVR by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 8,069.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

NVR stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,700.02. 19,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,278.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,147.27. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

