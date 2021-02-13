NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the January 14th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. NWS has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

