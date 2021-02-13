NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $409.01 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $67.04 or 0.00143279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $409.01 million and $12,825.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,654,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,151 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.