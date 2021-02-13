NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

NXPI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.39. 1,671,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,799. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 124.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

