Nxt (NXT) Price Tops $0.0360

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 88% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $35.99 million and $3.32 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00023739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

