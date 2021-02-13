Nxt Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 95.6% against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $35.85 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

