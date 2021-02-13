nYFI (N0031) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $428,623.77 and approximately $85,242.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00059812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00281799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00092262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00090752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088152 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,926.17 or 0.99572240 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00063017 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

