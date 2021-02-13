Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the January 14th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE OACB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.