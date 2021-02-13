Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 118.8% in January

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the January 14th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,973.5 days.

OBYCF stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.32. Obayashi has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Obayashi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

