Observer Hits Market Capitalization of $12.36 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01054498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056814 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.49 or 0.05577642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

