Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

OXY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 217,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 883,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

