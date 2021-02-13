Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NYSE OXY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

