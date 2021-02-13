Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Update

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the January 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 4,260,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,725. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

