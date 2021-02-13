Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $279.56

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.56 and traded as high as $919.00. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $891.00, with a volume of 243,470 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,455.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.11.

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Company Profile (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

