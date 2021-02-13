Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Comerica Bank owned 2.68% of Ocuphire Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCUP. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

