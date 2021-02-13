ODEM Reaches Market Cap of $6.02 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. ODEM has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $5,623.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 155.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.53 or 0.01069805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.50 or 0.05644015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026778 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

