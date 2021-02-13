ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.53 million and $16,604.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.28 or 1.00023811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00043031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016936 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

