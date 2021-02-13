Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.59

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $23.42. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 14,098 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

