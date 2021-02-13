OKB (OKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $263.41 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00018945 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $535.99 million and $263.41 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

