OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $47,341.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,129.77 or 0.99987482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00080151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015339 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,159,671 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.