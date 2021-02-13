Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

