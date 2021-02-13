Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Old Point Financial accounts for approximately 2.9% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.74% of Old Point Financial worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

OPOF traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.