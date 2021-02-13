Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $477.74 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.