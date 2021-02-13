Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.41 Million

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce sales of $484.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.64 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $422.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

