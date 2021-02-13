Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

OCPNY stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Olympus has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

