OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $944.96 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $6.74 or 0.00014315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $944.96 million and $1.43 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00799439 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

