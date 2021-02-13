OMG Network Price Up 55.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $7.20 or 0.00015009 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $2.09 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.92 or 0.00756982 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

