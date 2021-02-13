Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $5.61 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $954,642.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00011902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00470184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,158 coins and its circulating supply is 562,842 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

