Omnitude Market Capitalization Reaches $86,756.34 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 64% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $86,756.34 and $75,262.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.