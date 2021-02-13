On.Live (ONL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $179.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. On.Live has a total market cap of $918,947.86 and approximately $179.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, On.Live has traded 215.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.86 or 0.05583630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026774 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

