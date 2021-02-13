ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of ON Semiconductor worth $32,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $41.27 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

