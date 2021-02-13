Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Up 14.7%

Shares of Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) shot up 14.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.99. 81,405 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,167% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

