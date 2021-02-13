Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.53. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 132,691 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

