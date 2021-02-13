One (NYSE:AONE) Short Interest Up 83.3% in January

One (NYSE:AONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ONE during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

AONE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,152. ONE has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

