OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) vs. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Financial Analysis

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 22.62 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -11.60 OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 23.55 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -26.61

Dada Nexus has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -19.82% -12.38% -6.11%

Summary

Dada Nexus beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

